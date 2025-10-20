Alejandro Martin Rodriguez is a fellow in the Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His research focuses on the social dimensions of climate change, and he manages projects on climate mobility, peace, and security.

Before joining Carnegie, Alejandro worked as a manager at Emerson Collective in Washington, D.C., providing expert advice and solutions, analyzing challenges, and recommending strategies to avert, minimize, and address climate displacement. He was previously a Belfer Young Leader at the Harvard Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs and has over eight years of experience in multilateral affairs, having worked at the European Union, the United Nations Environment Programme, and the United Nations Executive Office of the Secretary-General.