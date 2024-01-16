



Andrey Movchan is a nonresident scholar in the Economic Policy Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center. His research focuses on Russia’s economy, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the future of Russia’s economic relations with the EU.

Movchan has been a top executive for Russian and international financial institutions since 1993. He was an executive director of Troika Dialog for six years. From 2003 to 2009, Movchan headed Renaissance Investment Management Group, which he founded, and from 2006 to 2008, he was the CEO of Renaissance Credit Bank. He also founded the Third Rome investment company, and was its CEO and managing partner from 2009 until the end of 2013.

Movchan is one of Russia’s best known financial managers. He was named “the most successful CEO of an asset management company in Russia” by Forbes in 2006 and “the best CEO of an asset management company” by the Russian magazine Finance in 2008. He has won numerous awards, including the RBC Person of the Year Award in 2006, the Chivas Top 18 Financials Grand Prix in 2007, and SPEAR’s Russia Wealth Management Awards in the Industry Legend category in 2009.

Movchan has also authored numerous publications on economics and finance. His op-eds and commentary regularly appear in the media. He won two PRESSzvanie business journalism awards in 2011 and 2013.



