David McNair is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

David McNair is executive director at ONE.org. Co-founded by Bono, it is a movement of millions of people fighting to end extreme poverty and preventable disease.

He sits on the European Council on Foreign Relations Council and is a founding executive board member of the Africa Europe Foundation.

Previously, he worked on successful campaigns to reduce child mortality and crack down on grand corruption and tax evasion.

In 2012 he was named one of the ninety-nine top foreign policy leaders under 33. He holds a PhD in social geography from the Queen’s University of Belfast.



