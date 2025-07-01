Dinakar Peri is a fellow in the Security Studies program at Carnegie India.

Earlier, he was a journalist with The Hindu newspaper covering defense and strategic affairs for almost 11 years. He is an alumnus of the U.K. Foreign Office’s Chevening South Asia Journalism Program and the U.S. State Department’s International Visiting Leadership Program. Prior to journalism, he was an associate fellow at the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), an autonomous think tank of the Indian Army and worked on special projects with the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), a tri-service think tank.