Ethan B. Kapstein was a nonresident scholar with the American Statecraft Program. He is also the executive director of the Empirical Studies of Conflict Project at Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs, where he teaches undergraduate and graduate courses at the intersection of economics and national security. Kapstein’s research focuses on U.S. foreign economic policy, with a special interest in how economic instruments have been used in the pursuit of foreign policy and national security objectives. His most recent book, Exporting Capitalism: Private Enterprise and U.S. Foreign Policy (Harvard University Press, 2022), examines American efforts to promote private sector development across the developing world and transition economies. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and is currently one of the principal investigators on a Department of Defense–funded project on climate change and conflict that focuses on great powers. Kapstein is a former international banker and retired U.S. naval officer; he has also served as a principal administrator at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and as a U.S. government economist.