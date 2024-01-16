



Federiga Bindi is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Federiga Bindi was a nonresident scholar in the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace working on European politics, EU foreign policy, and transatlantic relations. Bindi is also the Jean Monnet Chair and a professor of political science at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, and a senior fellow and director of the Foreign Policy Initiative at the Institute for Women Policy Research.

Bindi has been a visiting fellow in a number of institutions, including the Brookings Institution, Sciences Po in Paris, the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs, the University of Lisbon and the Université libre de Bruxelles. Bindi held several senior management academic positions. She was the founding director of the EU Center of Excellence at the University of Roma Tor Vergata, acting director of international affairs and director of international training of the Italian National School of Administration (SNA), and director of the Italian Cultural Institute in Brussels. She also served as principal investigator for over a dozen international research networks and has received over twenty international fellowships and grants.

Bindi also held a number of policy appointments in government, including serving as a fellow in the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee under Senator John Kerry’s chairmanship. Bindi also advised four different Italian governments and several international organizations including the European Commission, the Council of Europe, UNIDO, and OAS on issues such as foreign policy, international trade, transatlantic relations, global governance, post-conflict reconstruction, civil servants training, higher education, youth policies, gender policies, and women leadership. Occasionally, she acts as a strategic consultant for international organizations, NGOs, business, and senior political leaders.

Bindi published seven book volumes including The Foreign Policy of the European Union: Assessing Europe’s Role in the World (2010 & 2012); The Frontiers of Europe: A Transatlantic Problem? (2011); Italy and the EU (2011), Analyzing European Union Politics (2012), The End of Transatlantic Relations? Europe between America and Russia, also with Brookings Press, alongside the third edition of the EU Foreign Policy and a book on Women Leaders in International Relations and Foreign Policy are forthcoming. Bindi is also a frequent commentator for international media.



