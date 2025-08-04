Jeffrey Prescott is a visiting scholar in the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Most recently, he served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture in Rome, in the Biden administration. He also served as deputy to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2021-2024. During the Obama administration, Prescott served as then-Vice President Biden’s deputy national security advisor and special advisor for Asian affairs. He also served as special assistant to the president and senior director for Iran, Iraq, Syria, and the Gulf states on the National Security Council. He joined the Obama administration in 2010 as a White House Fellow.