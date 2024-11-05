Kholofelo Kugler is a nonresident scholar with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Africa Program. She is an experienced international trade lawyer and specialist on African trade issues. Currently, she serves as head of trade law at Besso where she spearheads the company's work to automate trade law and helps companies adapt to rapidly shifting trade policies. Previously, she served as counsel at the Advisory Centre on WTO Law in Geneva, Switzerland, where she litigates and provides legal advice and training on WTO law.

Kholofelo is a member of the Task Force on the Mandatory Review of the AfCFTA and the AfCFTA Digital Trade Task Force. She is also on the panelist rosters for the EU-SADC Economic Partnership Agreement, the SACU-MERCOSUR FTA, and the EU’s list of chairpersons for FTA disputes.