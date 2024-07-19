Miles Kahler is a nonresident scholar in the Global Order and Institutions Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is research professor-in-residence and distinguished professor emeritus at American University’s School of International Service.

His current research includes new actors, networks, and patterns of governance in international politics; malign foreign influence and its effects on democracies; and changes in international and regional institutions over the past century. Kahler has published widely in the fields of international relations and international political economy, including articles and books on global governance, international financial institutions, and Asia-Pacific regionalism.

Before joining the School of International Service, Kahler was Rohr Professor of Pacific International Relations and distinguished professor at the School of Global Policy and Strategy and the political science department, University of California, San Diego. Kahler is a senior advisor and past member of the editorial board of International Organization. He has been a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, a fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, and the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University.