Programs
Global Order and Institutions
Programs
Global Order and Institutions
HomeInnovations in MultilateralismReimagining Economic Governance
About the Program

Carnegie’s Global Order and Institutions Program identifies promising new multilateral initiatives and frameworks to realize a more peaceful, prosperous, just, and sustainable world. That mission has never been more important, or more challenging. Geopolitical competition, populist nationalism, economic inequality, technological innovation, and a planetary ecological emergency are testing the rules-based international order and complicating collective responses to shared threats. Our mission is to design global solutions to global problems.

Program experts

Zachary D. Carter

Nonresident Fellow, Global Order and Institutions Program

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Oona A. Hathaway

Nonresident Scholar, Global Order and Institutions Program

Stewart Patrick

Senior Fellow and Director, Global Order and Institutions Program

Minh-Thu Pham

Nonresident Scholar, Global Order and Institutions Program

All Work from Global Order and Institutions

filters
74 Results
october
3
2024
event
Trade Intervention for Freer Trade: A Conversation with Michael Pettis
9:00 AM — 10:00 AM EDT

In their new paper, Trade Intervention for Freer Trade, Michael Pettis, a nonresident senior fellow in at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and Erica Hogan, a research assistant in the Carnegie Global Order and Institutions program, assess policies that could create a new global trading system that preserves the freedom of nations to direct their economies while harnessing the benefits of trade. Please join Stewart Patrick, director of the Global Order and Institutions Program, for a conversation with Michael Pettis on these and other issues.

wide shot of a large, ornate meeting room with someone speaking
commentary
Emissary
The Good—and Bad—News About the UN’s Summit of the Future

The vast majority of UN member states still support multilateral cooperation, but disagreement over the scope of reform has been a major flashpoint.

· September 19, 2024
paper
Reimagining Global Economic Governance: African and Global Perspectives

Demand is growing for more representative and equitable global institutions that are capable of managing the risks and opportunities of interdependence—such as accelerating climate change and rapid technological innovation.

· September 16, 2024
event
The UN Summit of the Future: What to Expect
September 16, 2024

Join Stewart Patrick, senior fellow and director of Carnegie’s Global Order and Institutions program, Anne-Marie Slaughter, Richard Gowan, and Minh-Thu Pham for a deep dive into the rationale behind the Summit and what is—and is not—likely to be included in the Pact that emerges from it.

  • +1
in the media
The ODNI’s New and Disappointing Prepublication Review Process

The policy makes some procedural improvements, but overall it’s a missed opportunity.

· September 4, 2024
Just Security
An activist of the Association for the Taxation of financial Transactions and Citizen's Action (ATTAC) walks after painting on the Apple Store window
article
The Contribution of Wealth: How Tax Justice Can Deliver Global Public Goods

Pressure is growing to raise taxes on the world’s superrich, and the United Nations has an opportunity to turn this momentum into irreversible change. 

  • Hassan Damluji
· August 8, 2024
US Vice President Kamala Harris is seen on a screen as she speaks on the administration's investments in climate action at Naomi Drenan Recreational Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
article
How Global Public Investment Can Support Green Industrial Strategies

The world may be moving past neoliberalism, but it is hampered by an out-of-date approach to investment. Improving the quantity and quality of international public spending is required to combat the climate emergency. 

  • Jonathan Glennie
· August 8, 2024
article
Strengthening Global Financial and Tax Cooperation

The time is ripe to transform global economic governance. Policymakers must seize this opportunity to overhaul development financing, reform the international monetary system, restructure sovereign debt, and improve global tax cooperation.

  • José Antonio Ocampo
· August 8, 2024
A display showing a chart of the German share index DAX is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on June 5, 2024
article
An International Financial Transactions Tax for International Public Goods

Providing and financing international public goods to cope with the global challenges in a fractured global order will require bold and innovative approaches.

  • Dr. Francisco Sagasti
· August 8, 2024
solar energy plant in rural area of Brazil
article
Political Barriers to Decarbonization in Brazil: The Persistence of Neoliberalism

After four years of a neoliberal government that dismantled environmental regulations in Brazil, the country is once again transitioning toward a state-led model of development. But entrenched domestic interests may thwart a more sustainable path.

  • Daniela Campello
· July 31, 2024
october
3
2024
event
Trade Intervention for Freer Trade: A Conversation with Michael Pettis
9:00 AM — 10:00 AM EDT
wide shot of a large, ornate meeting room with someone speaking
commentary
Emissary
The Good—and Bad—News About the UN’s Summit of the Future
· September 19, 2024
paper
Reimagining Global Economic Governance: African and Global Perspectives
· September 16, 2024
event
The UN Summit of the Future: What to Expect
September 16, 2024
  • +1
In The Media
in the media
The ODNI’s New and Disappointing Prepublication Review Process
· September 4, 2024
Just Security
An activist of the Association for the Taxation of financial Transactions and Citizen's Action (ATTAC) walks after painting on the Apple Store window
article
The Contribution of Wealth: How Tax Justice Can Deliver Global Public Goods
  • Hassan Damluji
· August 8, 2024
US Vice President Kamala Harris is seen on a screen as she speaks on the administration's investments in climate action at Naomi Drenan Recreational Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
article
How Global Public Investment Can Support Green Industrial Strategies
  • Jonathan Glennie
· August 8, 2024
article
Strengthening Global Financial and Tax Cooperation
  • José Antonio Ocampo
· August 8, 2024
A display showing a chart of the German share index DAX is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on June 5, 2024
article
An International Financial Transactions Tax for International Public Goods
  • Dr. Francisco Sagasti
· August 8, 2024
solar energy plant in rural area of Brazil
article
Political Barriers to Decarbonization in Brazil: The Persistence of Neoliberalism
  • Daniela Campello
· July 31, 2024