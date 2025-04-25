Podcast

Finding the Way Forward on China: A Conversation With David Rennie

by Aaron David Miller and David Rennie
Published on April 25, 2025

China is top of mind for all these days, including U.S. officials. Whether it's because of military exercises against Taiwan, a trade war with the United States, or China's efforts to block a deal on Tik Tok, getting tough on Beijing seems to be the order of the day. But are we getting China right? Are agreements between the United States and China on core interests possible? Or is the current status quo the best we can do with Beijing to manage the relationship to avoid serious conflict?  

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with the Economist’s David Rennie to discuss these and other issues. 

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

