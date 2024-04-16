Podcast

Is Western Apathy Trapping Belarus in Russia’s Embrace?

by Alexander Gabuev and Artyom Shraibman
Published on April 16, 2024

Carnegie Politika podcast host Alex Gabuev is joined by Artyom Shraibman, a non-resident fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, to discuss his new paper for Carnegie Endowment, “Getting Off the Back Foot: Guiding Principles for a Proactive Western Strategy on Belarus.”

Four years ago, Belarus reached a point of no return in its delicate balancing act between Russia and the West. Desperate for support, Alexander Lukashenko's regime has become increasingly reliant on Moscow since 2020. Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has further solidified Belarus's position as a close satellite state. What does this mean for the future of Belarus? What roles do Lukashenko and the Belarusian elite play? And how should the West re-evaluate its approach to Belarus in light of these circumstances?

