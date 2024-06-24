Podcast

What's Happening Between Russia and North Korea?

by Alexander Gabuev and Andrei Lankov
Published on June 24, 2024

Carnegie Politika podcast host Alex Gabuev is joined by Andrei Lankov, a professor at Kookmin University in Seoul, to discuss the outcome of Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to North Korea.

Putin has visited North Korea for the first time in 24 years. The visit reflects the two countries' deepening alignment amid Pyongyang's active support for Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Andrei Lankov provides insights into the signals being exchanged between Moscow and Pyongyang, and addresses the question of whether a real alliance might be on the cards.

