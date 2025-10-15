Podcast

The Elusive Road to Peace in Gaza

by Rym MomtazPierre Vimont, and Maha Yahya
Published on October 15, 2025

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas seems to be holding, but much work will need to be done before it can transform into a lasting peace.

Rym Momtaz, Pierre Vimont, and Maha Yahya break down reactions from European and Arab leaders to Trump’s Gaza peace plan and discuss if Europe has a role to play.

Rym Momtaz, October 7, 2025, “The Trump Gaza Peace Plan Needs the EU, Too,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.

Rym Momtaz, June 10, 2025, “Europeans and Arabs Must Take Historic Steps Toward a Palestinian State,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.

Rym Momtaz, May 15, 2025, “Taking the Pulse: Should the EU Suspend its Association Agreement With Israel?,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.

Pierre Vimont, July 22, 2025, “Reinventing European Diplomacy,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.

Pierre Vimont, October 10, 2023, “Europe’s Moment of Powerlessness in the Middle East,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.

Maha Yahya, February 17, 2025, “The Fatal Flaw of the New Middle East,” Foreign Affairs

