Can Europe Cooperate with Trump on Climate Action?

U.S. President Donald Trump perceives climate change not as an environmental crisis but as a geostrategic opportunity.

Rym Momtaz sat down with Olivia Lazard and Milo McBride to explore whether Europe can still cooperate with the United States on the clean energy transition.

To learn more:

