Podcast

Can Europe Cooperate with Trump on Climate Action?

by Rym MomtazOlivia Lazard, and Milo McBride
Published on June 11, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump perceives climate change not as an environmental crisis but as a geostrategic opportunity. 

Rym Momtaz sat down with Olivia Lazard and Milo McBride to explore whether Europe can still cooperate with the United States on the clean energy transition.

To learn more:

Olivia Lazard, May 9, 2025, “What Are Rare Earths and Why Does Everyone Want Them?,” BBC Radio.

Milo McBride, Narayan Subramanian, June 5, 2025, “America’s Electric Vehicle Surrender,” Foreign Policy.

Milo McBride, May 29, 2025, “Clean Energy’s New Cold War: Can the U.S. Compete With China?,” Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Milo McBride, Daniel Helmeci, May 1, 2025, “The Global Trend of Turning Power Plants Into Clean Energy Hubs,” Emissary, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Milo McBride et al., February 26, 2025, “How the U.S. Can Stop Losing the Race for Clean Energy,” Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Milo McBride, Daniel Helmeci, February 26, 2025, “Minerals, Manufacturing, and Markets: Foreign Policy for U.S. Energy Technology and Minerals,” Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

EUClimate ChangeEnergyEuropeUnited StatesWestern Europe
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Europe Inside Out