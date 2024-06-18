Podcast

India's 2024 Election—and its Aftermath

by Milan VaishnavTanvi Madan, and Sadanand Dhume
Published on June 18, 2024

This week on Grand Tamasha, Milan is joined by Grand Tamasha’s India news roundup regulars: Sadanand Dhume of the Wall Street Journal and the American Enterprise Institute and Tanvi Madan of the Brookings Institution.

On the show this week, the trio discusses the 2024 Indian general election and its aftermath. 

They debate the politics, as well as the economic and foreign policy implications of the result. Did Rahul Gandhi rehabilitate himself? Will coalition politics derail economic reforms? How are foreign capitals reacting to the surprise result? 

Milan, Tanvi, and Sadanand discuss these questions and much more.

Episode notes:

  1. Sadanand Dhume, “India’s Election Humbles Narendra Modi,” Wall Street Journal, June 5, 2024.
  2. Sadanand Dhume, “India Could Become Venezuela on the Ganges,” Wall Street Journal, May 22.
  3. India's Modi Looks to Retain Power (with Tanvi Madan),” Bloomberg Daybreak Asia (podcast), June 5, 2024.
  4. Two years into the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific Strategy: A conversation with Assistant Secretary Daniel Kritenbrink,” Brookings Institution, May 14, 2024.
  5. Decoding the 2024 Indian General Elections (with Sunetra Choudhury and Rahul Verma),” Grand Tamasha, June 6, 2024.
DemocracyCivil SocietySouth Asia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

