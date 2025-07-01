Podcast

What Kind of Great Power Will India Become?

by Milan Vaishnav and Ashley J. Tellis
Published on July 1, 2025

Two summers ago, Ashley J. Tellis published an essay in Foreign Affairs titled, “America’s Bad Bet on India,” which led to an extended, highly charged debate about the future of the U.S.-India relationship.

Just a few weeks ago, Ashley published another big-picture piece in Foreign Affairs titled, “India’s Great-Power Delusions,” which has once again got people talking.

In his new piece, Ashley argues that India is on its way to becoming a great power, but perhaps not the kind of power that many in the world are expecting.

On this week’s season finale of Grand Tamasha, Ashley makes his return to the show. Ashley holds the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He served in the U.S. government during the George W. Bush administration, where he was intimately in involved in negotiating the U.S.-Indian civil nuclear deal.

Ashley and Milan discuss the U.S. policy of “strategic altruism” toward India, compare India and China’s growth record, and unpack the drivers of India’s quest for multipolarity. Plus, the two discuss India’s growing illiberalism and the complex ways domestic politics shapes foreign policy.

Episode notes:

1. “Reexamining America’s Bet on India (with Ashley J. Tellis),” Grand Tamasha, June 21, 2023.

2. Ashley J. Tellis, “Great Expectations: India amid US-China Competition,” in Hal Brands, ed., Lessons from the New Cold War: America Confronts the China Challenge (Baltimore: Johns Hopkins University Press, 2025).

3. Ashley J. Tellis, “India Sees Opportunity in Trump’s Global Turbulence. That Could Backfire,” Carnegie Endowment Emissary (blog), April 9, 2025.

4. “Trade, Tariffs, and India's Silver Lining (with Shoumitro Chatterjee),” Grand Tamasha, April 16, 2025.

5. “The Precarious State of U.S.-India Ties (with Rajesh Rajagopalan),” Grand Tamasha, February 26, 2025.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Grand Tamasha

  • podcast
    The Decline and Fall of an Indian Ed Tech Empire

    Journalist Yudhijit Bhattacharjee joins Milan this week to discuss the rise and fall of Indian education technology company Byju and the larger cautionary tale surrounding technology start-ups.

  • podcast
    A Reappraisal of Indira Gandhi’s Life—and Legacy

    Historian Srinath Raghavan joins Grand Tamasha this week to discuss the ever evolving legacy of India Gandhi, drawing on new findings surrounding her life and career he explores in his new book Indira Gandhi and the Years that Transformed India.

  • podcast
    The Secret to Indian Americans' Success

    What makes Indian Americans so successful? Author and journalist Meenakshi Ahamed returns to Grand Tamasha to discuss the diaspora's immense success in the United States, drawing on her new book Indian Genius: The Meteoric Rise of Indians in America.

  • podcast
    Decolonization and India’s Constitutional Order

    Scholar Sandipto Dasgupta's new book, Legalizing the Revolution: India and the Constitution of the Postcolony explores India's post-colonial development and institutional reform. He joins Milan this week to share key takeaways from his book and the post-colonial era's lasting impact on India.