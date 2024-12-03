Podcast

Muslims in the New India

by Milan Vaishnav and Hilal Ahmed
Published on December 3, 2024

The discourse in India today on the issue of the Muslim community seems to swing between two contrary positions.

According to the Hindu nationalist narrative, Muslims are a monolithic religious category whose presence justifies the need for greater Hindu solidarity. On the other hand, there is the narrative offered by liberals, who claim to protect Muslims as a religious minority to defend Indian democracy.

A new book by the scholar Hilal Ahmed, A Brief History of the Present: Muslims in New India, departs from these unidimensional notions of Muslim identity. It applies concepts from political science, history, and political theory to provide a much more nuanced view of India’s Muslim community.

Ahmed is an associate professor at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), where he is also associated with the Lokniti Programme for Comparative Democracy. He is an authority on political Islam, electoral behavior, and Indian democracy.

Ahmed joins Milan on the show this week to talk about “substantive Muslimness,” the meaning of Hindutva, and what exactly is new if the “new India.” Plus, the two discuss the state of the political opposition and the BJP’s vulnerabilities.

Episode notes:             

1. “Identifying the New India (with Rahul Bhatia),” Grand Tamasha, September 25, 2024.

2. “What Really Happened in India's 2024 General Election? (with Sanjay Kumar),” Grand Tamasha, September 18, 2024.

3. Hilal Ahmed, “CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: The three main takeaways,” Hindu, June 7, 2024.

4. “Decoding the 2024 Indian General Elections (with Sunetra Choudhury and Rahul Verma),” Grand Tamasha, June 6, 2024.

5. “Neha Sahgal on Religion and Identity in Contemporary India,” Grand Tamasha, June 30, 2021.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Grand Tamasha

  • podcast
    Party Instability and Political Violence in India

    Political scientist Aditi Malik joins Milan Vaishnav to share findings from her new book, Playing with Fire: Parties and Political Violence in Kenya and India, which explores the link between party instability and political violence, comparing instances of violence in Kenya and India.

  • podcast
    The Truth About the "Foreign Hand" in India

    Paul McGarr joins Milan Vaishnav to discuss the history of foreign intelligence operations in India and their domestic implications, drawing on McGarr's new book, Spying in South Asia: Britain, the United States, and India’s Secret Cold War.

  • podcast
    The Past, Present, and Future of India’s Near East

    Author Avinash Paliwal joins Milan Vaishnav to discuss his new book, "India's Near East: A New History," a unique history of New Delhi's relations with its neighbors Bangladesh and Myanmar.

  • podcast
    The U.S. Election, India, and Indian Americans

    Sadanand Dhume and Tanvi Madan join Milan Vaishnav to unpack the results of the U.S. election and what a second Trump presidency will mean for U.S.-India relations.

  • podcast
    The Indian American Vote in 2024

    As the 2024 election cycle closes out, Milan Vaishnav welcomes Sumitra Badrinathan and Devesh Kapur to explore how Indian Americans might vote, using findings from the 2024 Indian American Attitudes Survey.