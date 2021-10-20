Podcast

Aid and Development in a Taliban-Led Afghanistan with Shanthie Mariet D'Souza

by Shibani Mehta and Shanthie Mariet D’Souza
Published on October 20, 2021
Foreign PolicySouth AsiaAfghanistanIndia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Interpreting India