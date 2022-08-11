Crafting a Semiconductor Policy for India with G S Madhusudan

EPISODE SUMMARY

In this episode of Interpreting India, we’ll take a closer look at the Indian government’s semiconductor policy and the country’s potential in the space. What have governments across the world been doing to strengthen production capability? How do they compare with India’s semiconductor policy of December 2021? What does this ramping up of semiconductor capabilities mean for the world?

EPISODE NOTES

Today, semiconductors are ubiquitous—whether it’s the device on which you’re streaming this episode, the drive assist or safety features of a car, or aerospace and defense equipment. In the last couple of years there has been a dearth of semiconductor supply. The semiconductor shortage today can be attributed to supply chain disruptions and several geopolitical factors that have their origins in the early days of COVID-19. Realizing the importance and potential of semiconductors, countries around the world, including India, have been investing in the semiconductor capabilities. In December 2021, the Indian government unveiled a Rs 76,000 crore scheme to boost semiconductor manufacturing, chip design and assembly, and testing and packaging (ATP) of chips.