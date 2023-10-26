D. Shyam Babu on Caste Census and the Politics of Social Justice in India

EPISODE SUMMARY

In this episode, D. Shyam Babu joins Suyash Rai to discuss the complexities and implications of conducting a caste census in India. Despite the changes in India’s ruling parties and their corresponding ideological differences, why has the country not seen a nation-wide caste census since 1931? How will a nation-wide caste census help the Indian state with efficient public administration? How has the politics of social justice evolved in India?

EPISODE NOTES

The last publicly available nation-wide caste census in India was conducted in 1931. Now, a state-wide caste census has become available from the government of Bihar. Even though we know the Indian state collects data on a variety of markers and indicators, whether socioeconomic or health-related, there seems to be a reluctance when it comes to collecting data on caste.