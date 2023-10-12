Devashish Dhar on Understanding the Indian City

EPISODE SUMMARY

In this episode of Interpreting India, Devashish Dhar joins Anirudh Burman to discuss one of the most enduringly important subjects of modern India: the Indian city. How are India’s cities doing? What role will they play in India’s growth story? Is low-quality urbanization a binding constraint on India’s long-term development?

EPISODE NOTES

One of the most visible signs of India’s economic development in the past seventy-five years has been the growth of its cities. Some of them are now among the largest on the planet, both in terms of area and population. However, Indian cities are far from perfect. They’re often not well planned, coping with problems of rapid growth and inefficient use of land and other resources. Indian cities are also plagued by a lack of basic amenities, such as clean drinking water, sanitation, and solid waste management systems, as well as safety-related problems.