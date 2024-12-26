Syria in Transition: Regional Dynamics and India's Interests

Episode Summary

In this episode of Interpreting India, host Saheb Singh Chadha engages in an in-depth conversation with Gaddam Dharmendra, a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India, on the evolving dynamics in Syria following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime. They explore the implications of this political transition on Syria's domestic politics, regional players like Iran, Turkey, and Israel, and global powers including Russia, China, and the United States. The discussion also touches upon India’s strategic interests in Syria and the broader region as it navigates a rapidly changing West Asian geopolitical landscape.

Episode Notes

This episode unpacks several critical issues shaping the future of Syria and its broader regional impact. Gaddam Dharmendra provides a historical context to Syria’s crisis, beginning with the Arab Spring, the civil war, and the consolidation of Bashar al-Assad’s regime with the support of Iran and Russia. He sheds light on the structural weaknesses in Syria's economy and governance that led to its fragmentation and the rise of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) as a significant player in the ongoing political transition.

The conversation also delves into the role of international actors in shaping Syria’s future:

Regional Players: The ambitions of Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Iran, Turkey, and Israel as they position themselves in a post-Assad Syria.

Global Powers: The recalibration of policies by Russia, China, the European Union, and the United States amid Syria's evolving dynamics.