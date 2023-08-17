Exploring India’s Data Protection Law with Rahul Matthan

EPISODE SUMMARY

In this episode of Interpreting India, Rahul Matthan joins Anirudh Burman to discuss the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. What were the main points of contention in the making of this law? How have debates on data protection over the past decade shaped this law? What are the key strengths and weaknesses of this law? How will this law be implemented in the coming years?

EPISODE NOTES

The past week has been momentous for those awaiting the enactment of a legal framework for data protection in India. India’s parliament passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and the law has now also received the assent of the President of India. This law has been enacted after multiple rounds of deliberations and consultations. Multiple committees have submitted reports on the proposed legislation, and three previous drafts of the legislation have been circulated for public consultation. What changes has this law undergone? How will the cost of data protection and privacy compliance impact Indian businesses?