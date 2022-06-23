Harsh Vardhan on India's Commodity Markets

EPISODE SUMMARY

In this episode of Interpreting India, Harsh Vardhan joins Anirudh Burman to help unpack India's commodity markets. How have they developed over the last decade? How do agricultural markets benefit from them? And, what does all this mean for the Indian economy?

EPISODE NOTES

In December 2021, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, which also regulates commodity markets, issued directions banning new derivative contracts in seven agricultural commodities. This ban covered more than 70 percent of the traded volumes in the Indian agricultural commodity futures market.

What were the reasons for this sudden move, and what repercussions did this have for the spot markets in these commodities? What signals do such sudden moves by regulators send to markets, and how do agricultural markets and commodity derivative markets tend to react to such moves?