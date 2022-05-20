Podcast

India's Space Sector with Narayan Prasad Nagendra

by Konark Bhandari and Narayan Prasad Nagendra
Published on May 20, 2022

EPISODE SUMMARY

EPISODE NOTES

In this episode, Narayan Prasad Nagendra joins Konark Bhandari to discuss the key developments in India’s space sector. India's space program has been widely recognized for its ability to produce cost effective space technology. This has slowly driven down the costs of missions, including orbital missions, lunar missions, and even Martian missions. However, these endeavors have largely been driven by ISRO, India’s national space agency. Realizing the need for an increased integration of the private sector into the Indian Space story, over the last few years, the Indian government has introduced a wide range of reforms in the Indian Space sector. In this episode of Interpreting India, we will take a closer look at India’s space sector and its key developments. What are these space reforms everyone speaks of? How close are we to seeing the next SpaceX of Indian origin? What is on the wish list for private space companies in India?

TechnologySouth AsiaIndia
