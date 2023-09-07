Manoj Kewalramani on How China Views the Indo-Pacific Region

EPISODE SUMMARY

In this episode of Interpreting India, Manoj Kewalramani joins Shibani Mehta to discuss how China views the Indo-Pacific region. As the geopolitical competition between China and the United States intensifies, how does China conceptualize its role in this region? How will Beijing’s foreign policy choices impact the region’s security environment? What can India learn from the "mental map" through which China views the Indo-Pacific?

EPISODE NOTES

In the last decade, there has been a growing convergence of global powers in the Indo-Pacific, evident from the proliferation of multilateral initiatives in the region. It has also emerged as an arena for geopolitical competition between China and the United States. As the competition intensifies, how does China see the Indo-Pacific? How has Beijing's understanding of this region changed over time? What can India learn from the way China sees the Indo-Pacific?