Shirin Rai on Gender Parity in the Indian Parliament

EPISODE SUMMARY

In this episode of Interpreting India, Shirin Rai joins Shibani Mehta to discuss gender parity in the Indian Parliament. Has the increase in women’s participation in the Indian Parliament been meaningful? What narratives of equality and citizenship have framed the issue of electoral representation? Do women MPs carry the burden of shifting welfare policy in a gender-sensitive direction?

EPISODE NOTES

