Stephen Ezell on Cultivating a Robust Semiconductor Environment

EPISODE SUMMARY
In this episode of Interpreting India, Stephen Ezell joins Konark Bhandari to discuss the semiconductor ecosystem. What is stopping India from cultivating a local chip design ecosystem? Why is it unable to leverage its considerable talent pool, which constitutes approximately 30 percent of the global chip design talent? Is India's aim of setting up a fabrication facility too ambitious?
EPISODE NOTES
The U.S.-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) was launched during the Quad Summit in Tokyo in May 2022. The purpose of the iCET was to expand partnerships in critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors.
As part of the iCET, the Semiconductor Industry Association and India Electronics and Semiconductor Association agreed to undertake a “readiness assessment” to identify near-term industry opportunities and facilitate the longer-term strategic development of their complementary semiconductor ecosystems. The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), a Washington, DC-based science and technology policy think tank, was commissioned to undertake authorship of this assessment.