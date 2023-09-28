Stephen Ezell on Cultivating a Robust Semiconductor Environment

EPISODE SUMMARY

In this episode of Interpreting India, Stephen Ezell joins Konark Bhandari to discuss the semiconductor ecosystem. What is stopping India from cultivating a local chip design ecosystem? Why is it unable to leverage its considerable talent pool, which constitutes approximately 30 percent of the global chip design talent? Is India's aim of setting up a fabrication facility too ambitious?

EPISODE NOTES

The U.S.-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) was launched during the Quad Summit in Tokyo in May 2022. The purpose of the iCET was to expand partnerships in critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors.