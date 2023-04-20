Susmita Mohanty on Developments in India's Space Sector

EPISODE SUMMARY

In this episode of Interpreting India, Susmita Mohanty joins Konark Bhandari to discuss recent developments in India's space sector. What does it take to set up a successful space company? What should be made of the space sector reforms unveiled three years ago? How does the recent iCET framework play out when it comes to space cooperation between India and the United States?

EPISODE NOTES

Recently, there have been certain key developments in India's space sector. There are questions that need to be probed for a better understanding of the country's space sector. What does it take to set up a successful space company? What should be made of the space sector reforms unveiled three years ago? How does the recent iCET framework play out when it comes to space cooperation between India and the United States?