Technology and Society with Nandan Nilekani

Nandan Nilekani is the co-founder and chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited. He was the founding chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in the rank of a cabinet minister from 2009 to 2014. Most recently, Nandan has co-founded and is the chairman of EkStep, a not-for-profit effort to create a learner centric, technology based platform to improve basic literacy and numeracy for millions of children.