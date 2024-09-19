Podcast

The U.S.-India Partnership Under Modi and Biden with Arun K. Singh

by Rudra Chaudhuri and Arun K. Singh
Published on September 19, 2024

Episode Summary

In this episode of "Interpreting India," Rudra Chaudhuri is joined by Arun K. Singh, former Indian Ambassador to the United States, to explore the evolving India-U.S. relationship under the Modi-Biden era. The discussion highlights significant advancements in defense, technology, and diplomatic engagements, set against the backdrop of global geopolitical shifts. Singh offers insights into how both nations navigate their strategic interests in an increasingly complex international arena, emphasizing key initiatives and collaborations.

Episode Notes

The Modi-Biden era is characterized by a profound deepening of ties between India and the U.S., with significant cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, enhanced defense partnerships, and strengthened diplomatic ties. Arun K. Singh discusses initiatives such as the iCET and the INDUS-X, which bolster the partnership, particularly in high-tech sectors like artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and defense. The conversation also covers strategic challenges and alignments, particularly concerning China and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

Throughout the episode, Singh articulates the nuanced shifts in policy and perspective shaping the relationship since the early 2000s. From nuclear agreements to the recent developments under the Quad framework, the dialogue illuminates the collaborative efforts defining current U.S.-India ties. The discussion not only explores strategic imperatives but also delves into the personal dynamics between leaders, highlighting their pivotal role in bilateral engagements. The episode underscores the complexities and strategic considerations that continue to drive the India-U.S. relationship forward in the face of global challenges.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

