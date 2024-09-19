The U.S.-India Partnership Under Modi and Biden with Arun K. Singh

Episode Summary

In this episode of "Interpreting India," Rudra Chaudhuri is joined by Arun K. Singh, former Indian Ambassador to the United States, to explore the evolving India-U.S. relationship under the Modi-Biden era. The discussion highlights significant advancements in defense, technology, and diplomatic engagements, set against the backdrop of global geopolitical shifts. Singh offers insights into how both nations navigate their strategic interests in an increasingly complex international arena, emphasizing key initiatives and collaborations.

Episode Notes

The Modi-Biden era is characterized by a profound deepening of ties between India and the U.S., with significant cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, enhanced defense partnerships, and strengthened diplomatic ties. Arun K. Singh discusses initiatives such as the iCET and the INDUS-X, which bolster the partnership, particularly in high-tech sectors like artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and defense. The conversation also covers strategic challenges and alignments, particularly concerning China and the broader Indo-Pacific region.