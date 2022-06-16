Understanding Sri Lanka's Ongoing Economic Crisis with Meera Srinivasan

EPISODE SUMMARY

In this episode of Interpreting India, Meera Srinivasan joins Shibani Mehta to look at Sri Lanka's ongoing economic crisis, its worst since the country gained independence in 1948. Why did Sri Lanka default on its debt? Were the signs of misgovernance visible long before the crisis struck? What political cost does it impose on the people?

EPISODE NOTES

Meera Srinivasan, talking about the Sri Lankan government’s lack of planning to deal with an impending economic disaster, reported, “Hospitals are putting off surgeries without enough medical supplies, ink and newsprint shortages have forced newspapers to suspend editions, and schools have postponed term exams because there is no paper to print the questions.” Moreover, Sri Lanka’s foreign currency reserve has virtually dried up and shortages of food and fuel have caused prices to soar. In early April, people took to the streets of Colombo in protest. Much of the popular anger for the economic crisis has been directed at the country’s president.

Why did Sri Lanka default on its debt? Were the signs of misgovernance visible long before the crisis struck? What political cost does it impose on the people?