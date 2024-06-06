Vidyadhar Phatak on Urban Planning Challenges and Solutions in India

EPISODE SUMMARY

In this episode of Interpreting India, Vidyadhar Phatak, a leading urban planner, joins host Anirudh Burman to discuss the complexities of urban planning in India. Their conversation centers around the themes explored in Pathak's latest book, "Planning for India's Urbanization," which examines the historical evolution, current challenges, and future prospects of urban development in India. They delve into the impacts of market forces, planning models, and regulatory frameworks on Indian cities, and explore solutions for addressing these persistent issues.



How have historical planning models shaped the current state of Indian cities? What are the impacts of market forces on urban planning? How can regulatory frameworks be adapted to better address urban challenges? What role do planners and planning education play in shaping the future of India's urbanization?

EPISODE NOTES

India's rapid urban growth has brought to light numerous challenges, including unmanageable expansion, inadequate housing, and air pollution. Vidyadhar Phatak discusses how historical planning models and regulatory frameworks have contributed to these issues and offers insights into potential solutions. The conversation highlights the importance of adapting urban planning to market realities, enhancing regulatory frameworks, and improving planning education to better address the needs of Indian cities.

In Planning for India's Urbanization (2024), Phatak provides a comprehensive analysis of urban development in India, focusing on the links between economic growth and urbanization, the importance of land use, housing affordability, and metropolitan governance. The episode emphasizes the need for localized and context-specific planning to foster sustainable urban development.