Vijay Gokhale on Crosswinds of History: India, China, and the Cold War's Hidden Game

EPISODE SUMMARY

This episode of Interpreting India dives into the history of India's relationship with China during the first decade of the People's Republic of China's existence (1949-1959). It explores how India navigated the complex geopolitical landscape amidst the "forgotten" competition between the declining British Empire and the emerging superpower, the United States.

EPISODE NOTES



In this episode of Interpreting India, we delve into the often-overlooked history of India's early relationship with China. Author Vijay Gokhale former Indian Foreign Secretary, takes us back to the 1940s and 50s, exploring pivotal moments like India's quick reaction of the People's Republic of China and its involvement in the Taiwan Straits crises. Beyond familiar narratives of border disputes and Tibet, Gokhale sheds light on a "forgotten" rivalry: the struggle between a declining British Empire and a rising United States, which powerfully shaped India's diplomatic dance with both China and the West. We navigate the complex alliances under Prime Minister Nehru, gleaning valuable lessons for understanding India's present approach to Asia and China. Gokhale's book, "Crosswinds," offers a new perspective on this crucial period, prompting us to reconsider the forces that shaped a nation's foreign policy. So, tune in as we unpack the past, revealing its enduring relevance for the present and the future.