Denis McDonough on the Role of Chief of Staff

Carnegie Visiting Senior Fellow and former White House chief of staff Denis McDonough joined Tom Carver for a wide-ranging conversation, including reflections on his time as White House chief of staff during U.S. President Barack Obama, his views on the future of U.S. leadership in the world, and his thoughts on addressing the skills gap in the U.S. workforce, particularly in the face of rapidly advancing technological innovation.

Denis McDonough is a visiting senior fellow in Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs Program. Previously, he served as White House chief of staff for President Obama’s second term, managing the four thousand member White House staff, as well as cabinet secretaries and agency leaders.