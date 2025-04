Frederic Wehrey has a new book out this month—The Burning Shores, Inside the Battle for the New Libya. Based on nearly two years of reporting, it tells the stories of Libyan lives upended by turmoil, sheds new light on the country’s afflictions, and provides valuable lessons for the future. For the latest episode of DiploPod, Jen Psaki discussed with him what broke down in Libya post Qaddafi, the role of the United States and other international partners, and the future of Libya.