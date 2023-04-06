Podcast

Israel in Turmoil

by Stewart Patrick and Aaron David Miller
Published on April 6, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu currently leads the most right-wing government in the country’s history since returning to power after winning last year’s election. Following an attempt by Netanyahu to weaken the Supreme Court, outraged Israeli citizens began protesting out of concern for the country’s democratic future. So, where does Israel go from here? 

Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow in Carnegie’s American Statecraft Program and host of Carnegie Connects, returns to the show to unpack the ongoing Israeli political turmoil. A veteran State Department negotiator and analyst, Aaron also examines with Stewart the broader implications for democracy in Israel.

