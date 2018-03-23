Julia Gurganus on the Russian Presidential Election

In the latest episode of DiploPod, Jen Psaki sits down with Julia Gurganus to discuss the re-election of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Gurganus is a visiting scholar with the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Program. She has spent the past two decades working in the U.S. intelligence community on issues related to Russia and Eurasia. From 2014 to 2017, she was a national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia, the senior subject matter expert on Eurasia for the director of national intelligence. She is a CIA employee and is at the Carnegie Endowment on a CIA-sponsored sabbatical. The views she expressed are her own and do not reflect the official position or view of the U.S. government or an official release of U.S. government information.