Amnesty the Oligarchs

Source: Carnegie

As published in Moscow Times March 14, 2003





Anders Åslund is a senior associate of the Carnegie Endowment for

International Peace. He contributed this comment to The Moscow Times.



Oligarchs are often blamed for corruption in Russia. It is true that they

have a habit of spending large amounts of money on "individualized

government services," but the nature of corruption has changed radically in

the post-Communist period, and overall corruption has undoubtedly declined.

That is evident from personal observations and from major enterprise

surveys conducted by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

in 1999 and 2002. Rather than just blaming oligarchs or government

officials, we need to look at the supply of, and demand for, relevant

public goods and services.

In the early 1990s, the main beneficiaries of bribes were the key

regulatory agencies, the Fuel and Energy Ministry, the Foreign Economic

Relations Ministry and the Central Bank. Today, none of these institutions

is perceived as being particularly corrupt. All kinds of licenses and

quotas for energy and foreign trade have been abolished. Officials in these

agencies have little left to sell, and the demand from the private sector

has faded. Deregulation is the quickest and best cure against corruption.

Privatization amounted to a big, one-time grab, which temporarily boosted

corruption but then led to its reduction. Today, it is apparent how

important privatization was for the decriminalization of the economy. Most

state companies were sad stories of management theft with little or no

consideration for the development of the enterprise or the well-being of

their employees. Such problems remain in state or semi-state enterprises,

while for the most part they are history in long privatized enterprises.

While corruption was standard in Soviet enterprises, it is now mainly

considered a plague of the bureaucracy. In hindsight, it is clear that it

is much more important that enterprises were privatized than how they were

privatized. The owners who make them succeed are more often than not the

second or third owners following privatization.

Poland provides a sad contrast in this regard. Many large enterprises there

are still state-owned, notably in the coal and steel industries, while

their counterparts in Russia have been privatized. They continue to make

losses, extract subsidies and their production is not taking off. Russia

was evidently wise to sell off its large enterprises early regardless of

the price. Poland is stuck in a huge corruption trap: State corporations

are patently corrupt, and they corrupt and discredit every government that

tries to manage them. Russia has managed to throw away this poisoned

chalice, with only a few major enterprises remaining in state ownership.

Yet the major state-owned energy corporations pose a problem and should be

privatized as soon as possible to mitigate corruption. The stock market

greeted the recent Slavneft "auction" with relief because the most

important thing was that it took place. Privatization "at all costs" has

ultimately reduced corruption in the Russian economy.

Alas, although deregulation and privatization have gone far, the oligarchs

continue to spend huge amounts of money on the state. The largest sums seem

to be spent on paying off extortioners from the federal authorities,

financing national parties and gubernatorial election campaigns. These

items are closely related, and it is often impossible to distinguish what

is extortion and what is the bribery.

The fundamental problem is that the oligarchs lack secure property rights.

Before each election, they have to fund political parties in order to

secure their property rights for a few more years. The oligarchs typically

fund several parties because some parties are honestly interested in

securing property rights, while others extract tribute for leaving them alone.

At the regional level, property rights are undermined by discretionary

gubernatorial powers over taxation and property. Norilsk Nickel beat

Russian Aluminum in the Krasnoyarsk gubernatorial election in Krasnoyarsk,

reportedly spending much more money on the election because it pays much

more in taxes there than Russian Aluminum.

The current pre-election situation is telling. Politicians are focused on

raising funds from oligarchs while ignoring electoral programs, party

organization and voter mobilization because they depend more on oligarchs

than on their voters.

Although the outcome of the elections appears evident, the oligarchs keep

spending. They must nurture their relations with the governing party, yet

are also anxious that pro-presidential parties not achieve a two-thirds

majority in the State Duma, which would allow them to amend the

Constitution. ("More than eight years of President Vladimir Putin would be

too much of a good thing.")

The symbiotic relationship between political parties and the oligarchs is

surprisingly transparent. Voters see it, and they are disgusted by the

whole political system. This situation is reminiscent of unstable

oligarchic democracies in Latin America.

Attacking the oligarchs only aggravates the problem. Whenever Putin

criticizes them, their spending both on presidential parties and the

opposition appears to rise. And no prohibition can constrain such powerful

figures.

Paradoxically, to reduce corruption of the political system Putin needs to

guarantee the oligarchs' property rights. Then they would feel less need to

succumb to extortion or to pay parties to defend their property rights. The

rational approach would be legislate an ironclad guarantee of property

rights starting from a certain date. A natural choice would be Jan. 1,

2000, when Putin came to power declaring that the rules of the game had

changed. Such an amnesty would also revive the housing market and other

property markets marred by challenges to property rights.

The national parties would face financial distress, which would force them

to organize, formulate credible electoral programs and mobilize their

voters, thereby strengthening democracy.