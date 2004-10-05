REQUIRED IMAGE

REQUIRED IMAGE

commentary

Libya: Security Is Not Enough

President Bush has suggested that other nations follow the example of Libya, which ended links with terrorist groups and surrendered weapons of mass destruction and delivery systems. But there is a second lesson: The United States will forgo its declared interest in democratization if a country takes positive security-related steps and has enough petroleum to offer.

by Michele Dunne
Published on October 5, 2004

President George W. Bush has suggested that other nations—Iran, North Korea, Syria—follow the example of Libya, which increased its own security by ending links with terrorist groups and surrendering weapons of mass destruction and delivery systems. Some commentators are taking a second lesson from the Libya case: The United States will forgo its declared interest in democratization and reform if a country takes positive security-related steps and has enough petroleum to offer. The United States needs to correct this impression.

Click on link above for the full text of this Policy Brief.

A limited number of print copies are available.
Request a copy

About The Author
Michele Dunne, a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment, is a visiting lecturer at Georgetown University. She served in the Department of State on assignments including the National Security Council Staff, the Secretary of State’s Planning Staff, the U.S. Embassy in Cairo and the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem.

 

 

 

Political ReformDemocracySecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyUnited StatesLibya
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Carnegie