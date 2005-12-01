REQUIRED IMAGE

Global Income Inequality: What It Is and Why It Matters?

In an upcoming paper in World Economics, “Global Income Inequality: What It Is and Why It Matters?” Branko Milanovic outlines the meaning of global inequality - inequality between the world’s citizens.  Milanovic explores the limits of our ability to measure global inequality, and the thorny challenges of assessing whether inequality has changed over the years, whether globalization has impacted the gap between the global rich and poor, and how extreme world inequality might ever be changed through global governance. 

by Branko Milanovic
Published on December 1, 2005
