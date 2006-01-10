Source: Carnegie Endowment

In a new Carnegie Policy Outlook, Pierre Goldschmidt, former Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), calls for the United Nations Security Council to adopt a generic and binding resolution that would automatically authorize three steps if a state is found in non-compliance by the IAEA. In this web-only publication, The Urgent Need to Strengthen the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Regime, Goldschmidt’s argument follows Iran’s announcement this morning that it will resume its nuclear research program and conduct experiments with nuclear fuel.

Goldschmidt makes the case it is waning political will that hinders the IAEA. The fault, he warns, is an international community that has failed to strengthen the authority of the IAEA to exercise its improved capacity precisely when a state has been found to be in non-compliance.

This is a web-only publication.

Click on the link above for the full text of this Carnegie publication.

About the Author

Pierre Goldschmidt is former Deputy Director General of the IAEA and currently a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is based in Brussels.