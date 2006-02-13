REQUIRED IMAGE

REQUIRED IMAGE

commentary

Pakistan: The Myth of an Islamist Peril

by Frederic Grare
published by
Carnegie Endowment
 on February 13, 2006

Source: Carnegie Endowment

In a new Carnegie Policy Brief, Pakistan: The Myth of an Islamist Peril, Visiting Scholar Frederic Grare argues that the risk of an Islamist takeover in Pakistan is a myth invented by the Pakistani military to consolidate its hold on power. In fact, religious political parties and militant organizations are manipulated by the Pakistani Army to achieve its own objectives, domestically and abroad. The army, not the Islamists, is the real source of insecurity on the subcontinent. Sustainable security and stability in the region will be achieved only through the restoration of democracy in Pakistan.

Grare suggests that the West should actively promote the demilitarization of Pakistan’s political life through a mix of political pressure and capacity building. Enlarging the pool of elites and creating alternative centers of power will be essential for developing a working democracy in Pakistan.

Click on link above for the full text of this Policy Brief.

A limited number of print copies are available.
Request a copy

About the Author
Frederic Grare is a visiting scholar with the Global Policy Project at the Carnegie Endowment. He has written extensively on security issues, Islamist movements, and sectarian conflict in Pakistan and Afghanistan. 

Political ReformSouth AsiaPakistan
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Carnegie