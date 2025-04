Source: Testimony before the U.S. Helsinki Commission

Martha Brill Olcott testified at the Helsinki Commission's hearing on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Tuesday, September 26, 2006. Dr. Olcott discussed the formation, substance and future of the SCO, arguing that it does not, as of yet, threaten US interests in the Region. The organization lacks the capacity to effectively combat Central Asia ’s security threats or to serve as a counter balance to NATO. Furthermore, the economic mission of the SCO remains ill-defined as the two major powers, Russia and China , continue to jockey for position in Central Asia ’s energy market.

