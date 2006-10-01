Russia's Ersatz Democracy

Source: Current History

Russia's ruling elite is trying to use elections to legitimize a semi-authoritarian regime and experimenting with a formula for national transformation that relies on conflicting elements. The contradictions will eventually lead to the collapse of the current system, and Russia will have to pass through a period of disappointment before it can begin the search for a more effective political structure.

