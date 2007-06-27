International Perspectives on Strengthening the Nonproliferation Regime, June, 27, 2007

Source: Testimony by Pierre Goldschmidt before the House of Representatives Subcommittee on National Security and Foreign Affairs

In testimony before the House of Representatives Subcommittee on National Security and Foreign Affairs, Carnegie's Pierre Goldschmidt discusses three priorities for strengthening the nonproliferation regime and combating nuclear proliferation: ratifying the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, addressing cases of non-compliance, and dissuading withdrawal from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.