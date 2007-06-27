Source: Getty
testimony

International Perspectives on Strengthening the Nonproliferation Regime, June, 27, 2007

There are three priorities for strengthening the nonproliferation regime and combating nuclear proliferation: ratifying the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, addressing cases of non-compliance, and dissuading withdrawal from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

by Pierre Goldschmidt
published by
Testimony by Pierre Goldschmidt before the House of Representatives Subcommittee on National Security and Foreign Affairs
 on June 27, 2007

Source: Testimony by Pierre Goldschmidt before the House of Representatives Subcommittee on National Security and Foreign Affairs

In testimony before the House of Representatives Subcommittee on National Security and Foreign Affairs, Carnegie's Pierre Goldschmidt discusses three priorities for strengthening the nonproliferation regime and combating nuclear proliferation: ratifying the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, addressing cases of non-compliance, and dissuading withdrawal from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.


Nuclear Policy
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Carnegie