Rule of Law, Politics and Nuclear Nonproliferation

Source: Presentation to the Ecole Internationale de Droit Nucléaire (International School of Nuclear Law) at the University of Montpellier in France

Legal ambiguities and contractual loopholes in provisions of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and IAEA safeguards agreements usually serve the purpose of those who wish to evade their obligations while claiming that they are doing nothing illegal. It is therefore the task of legal professionals, not influenced by political considerations, to correct legal misinterpretations or misunderstandings and to prevent the re-occurrence of crises similar to those experienced with North Korea and Iran.