U.S.-Pakistan Relations: Assassination, Instability and the Future of U.S. Policy

In testimony before the House Subcommittee on the Middle East and South Asia, Ashley J. Tellis emphasized that the United States should focus its efforts in Pakistan on ensuring a credible and legitimate electoral process whose outcome is acceptable to the Pakistani people, and not on securing political outcomes that favor Musharraf.

by Ashley J. Tellis
published by
Testimony before the House Congressional Subcommittee on the Middle East and South Asia
 on January 16, 2008

On January 16, 2008,Carnegie Senior Associate Ashley J. Tellis testified before the House Congressional Subcommittee on the Middle East and South Asia at a hearing on "U.S.-Pakistan Relations: Assassination, Instability, and the Future of U.S. Policy." He was joined by Christine Fair of the Rand Corporation and Lisa Curtis of the Heritage Foundation. Tellis argued that the United States should focus its efforts in Pakistan on ensuring a credible and legitimate electoral process whose outcome is acceptable to the Pakistani people, and not on securing political outcomes that favor Musharraf.

Testimony by Carnegie Senior Associate Ashley J. Tellis

Question and Answer Session

