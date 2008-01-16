Source: Testimony before the House Congressional Subcommittee on the Middle East and South Asia

On January 16, 2008,Carnegie Senior Associate Ashley J. Tellis testified before the House Congressional Subcommittee on the Middle East and South Asia at a hearing on "U.S.-Pakistan Relations: Assassination, Instability, and the Future of U.S. Policy." He was joined by Christine Fair of the Rand Corporation and Lisa Curtis of the Heritage Foundation. Tellis argued that the United States should focus its efforts in Pakistan on ensuring a credible and legitimate electoral process whose outcome is acceptable to the Pakistani people, and not on securing political outcomes that favor Musharraf.



Click on the PDF icons above to read Tellis' written testimony and transcript.



