Source: NPR's All Things Considered

Carnegie Moscow Center's Masha Lipman joined Jacki Lyden on NPR's All Things Considered to discuss the election of Dmitry Medvedev as Russia's president and what it means for the political and economic future of Russia. She argued that despite Medvedev's liberal rhetoric, he was chosen by Putin as part of an effort to maintain the status quo. "The difference between rhetoric and reality has almost reached the Soviet range in these days," she said.

Click here to listen to the broadcast.